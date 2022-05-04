Naples and Bari? There is one club too many in the De Laurentiis family. The Federal Court rejected the appeal of Aurelio and Luigi, presidents of Naples and Bari respectively, on the prohibition of participation in several companies in the professional sector by the same person, his spouse or his relative and kindred up to the fourth degree. The De Laurentiis have essentially tried to challenge art. 16 bis NOIF on Corporate Equity Investments but the judge found the applicants wrong. Paragraph 2 now provides that the family is required to get rid of one of the clubs “no later than 5 days before the deadline set by federal regulations for filing the application for admission to the relevant professional championship”.