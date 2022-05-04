The beautician from Charlene of Monaco sheds light on the gloomy attitude of the princess, here are her statements

After a few long months of absence, Charlene of Monaco is back in public. The princess was present at the Monaco ePrix race, the sixth round of the Formula E world championship. To most people, the woman appeared “isolated and sad”. However, its beautician cleared everything up by releasing some confessions. Let’s find out together what it is.

At the Monaco ePrix match, Charlene of Monaco sported a anthracite gray suit paired with a pair of black Louboutin heels. For what concern make upelongated eyeliner and metallic colors highlighted her gaze.

Compared to last November, the woman looked like a completely different person. However his gestures they seemed to want to silence the persistent rumors about separation with Alberto. Despite her cold and detached gazes, the princess wanted to shift the audience’s attention to hers engagement ring with the purpose of still appearing as a loving wife.

Speaking on the matter was a ‘expert body language, Judi Jameswhich expressed its own opinion to the Daily Mail:

The Princess seems distant from her family, despite cuddling her daughter Gabriella. Having placed her hands on her child’s shoulders is a gesture to tell her that she “she is loved and protected and she too emphasized her marriage by flaunting her engagement ring to present herself as a loving wife.

However, it was the princess’s beautician who clarified everything. It is about her German make-up artist Loni Baur which, on the occasion of an interview with Bunte magazine, clarified theattitude of the woman. These were his words: