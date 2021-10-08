DAZN problems, AGCOM has initiated an emergency measure against the app to have guarantees on the quality of the streaming and an assistance service with direct contact

The connection problems recorded by DAZN at the beginning of the new Serie A season, including blocks, low image quality and slowdowns, have certainly aroused the ire of users but also irritated consumer associations such as AGCOM. The issue even reached Parliament with a heated discussion in the House. The Guarantor with an emergency measure asked the app to “adopt any behavior that respects the rights of users, adopting every functional measure to prevent the malfunctioning of its platform of origin of the television signal transmitted in live streaming”.

AGCOM also asked the app to “implement at the same time an effective and efficient customer assistance service, which provides for the possibility of direct contact with a natural person”. “The reports received from consumers and associations – reads the note from the Association Council – and the data collected so far by the Authority about the progress of the broadcasts have highlighted, in the provision of the service, such criticalities as to make it necessary and no longer urgent intervention can be postponed, as the voluntary initiatives implemented by the company are currently insufficient “.

DAZN refund, AGCOM: “30 days to adjust or you will have to compensate users”

AGCOM underlined that his intervention on the streaming issue remained a must for the economic and social value of the football system in Italy. “To this is added the right of subscribers to have a satisfactory viewing experience guaranteed, – continues the note – without interruptions and with adequate quality standards considering that DAZN has the exclusive (and co-exclusive) broadcast of football matches. series A. The Authority asked DAZN to communicate the precautions taken by means of a detailed report within 30 days “.

AGCOM has also established the procedures for requesting reimbursement and its extent. Currently DAZN has promised users a free month of subscription for those who have had vision problems on the fifth day of Serie A on September 23, 2021.