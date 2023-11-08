Once Caldas defeated Independiente Santa Fe in El Campín and the one who starred in the goal of eliminating the lion was the scorer Dayro Moreno, who finished the regular phase of League 2023-II with one more goal for his personal record in Colombian soccer.

Moreno’s score not only meant the victory of Once Caldas, it also allowed the striker to reach a significant number of goals scored and He managed to accumulate 217 goals that allow him to be closer to Sergio Galván Rey’s record.

Reach that scoring figure, meant equaling the ‘Bombardero’ Iván René Valenciano, who also has the same number of goals after ‘hanging up his boots’ in 2007.

It was estimated that the Espinal (Tolima) scorer was going to break Sergio Galván Rey’s mark, but he will have to do so in 2024, since his team was left out of the home runs, although he will most likely surpass that mark.

Dayro Moreno with the directors of Once Caldas. Photo: Duván Marín Martínez.

However, by becoming the top scorer in Colombian football, Dayro Moreno was closer to Sergio Galván Rey, whom he has in his sights and is the true objective for the Once Caldas forward.

How many goals did Sergio Galván Rey score?

The 38-year-old forward He scored 20 goals in 2023a figure that allowed him to reach the ‘Bomber’ mark and surpass great players like Jorge Ramírez Gallego, Oswaldo Palavecino and Antony de Ávila in the historical table of gunners.

But Dayro Moreno wants to remain in the golden books of Colombian professional football and his objective is surpass the 224 goals scored by Sergio Galván Rey: He is seven away from equaling the record and eight from becoming the top scorer.

The top scorer in the entire history of Colombian football, Sergio Galván, scored 53 of his 224 goals in the League with Nacional. In addition, he achieved 3 in Copa Libertadores and 4 in Copa Colombia. See also grass vs. América, suspended: new match date Photo: Milton Díaz – EL TIEMPO Archive

Since its debut in ColombiaDayro Moreno has worn the jersey of five teams and in all of them he tasted the sweetness of the goal: in Once Caldas he scored 111, in Atlético Nacional 44, in Millonarios there were 29, in Junior 11 and in Atlético Bucaramanga he scored 22 goals, for a total of 217 per Colombian League.

