Mafia, blitz between Palermo and New York: 7 arrests in Italy, 10 in the USA

Maxi anti-mafia operation between Italy and the United States. The State Police and the FBI are carrying out a series of arrests between Palermo and New York against people believed to belong to or be linked to mafia clans. In total there are 17 people for whom precautionary measures are intended, accused in various capacities of mafia association, extortion, auction rigging and fires aggravated by the mafia method: 10 in New York and 7 in Sicily.

The investigation, coordinated by the Palermo DDA and conducted in close collaboration between the American and Italian police forces, revealed the close relationship that continues to link Italian criminal organizations to US ones. In particular, between the New York Gambino family, protagonist of the Pizza Connection investigation conducted by Giovanni Falcone in the 1980s, and the old bosses of the Palermo clans of Torretta, Partinico, Borgetto.

One of the details that emerged in the investigation conducted by the SCO and the FBI concerns the suggestion of an old mafia boss from Partinico regarding the strategy for collecting protection money, that of asking for reasonable sums so as not to antagonize the victims. A method that the American mafiosi would have learned from their Sicilian cousins. Still following the suggestions of the historic boss, the Americans would have decided to abandon violent actions against the victims, opting for a softer line. The investigation also ascertained that, in old extortion cases committed against restaurateurs of Sicilian origins for years in New York, the Sicilian Cosa Nostra helped the American clans to cash in by putting pressure on the victims’ families who still live in Sicily. Finally, there were dozens of extortion attacks on construction companies in the Big Apple that the FBI accuses the Gambinos of. The investigation also confirmed that, as in the 70s and 80s, the gangs on the two continents continue to be linked by drug trafficking.