The love of Dayro Moreno for Once Caldas is becoming more and more evident. The forward has just become the all-time top scorer in Colombian football with 225, but he wants more.

Moreno surpassed in that statistic Sergio Galván Rey, who is also an idol of the cast of Manizales, and who had 224 points in his account.

One more…

Born in Chicoral, Tolima, Dayro Moreno is one of those players who leaves his mark, because in each team he was in he scored his goals, scored, which makes him a figure.

Caldas was playing the first round match of the Colombia Cup against Bogotá, a team he received at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.

Dayro Moreno. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

The score in the end was 4-1 in favor of the local team, who obtained the three points with the goals of John Araújo, Iván Rojas, Yonatan Murillo and Santiago Cubides. The visitor's only goal was scored Cristian Vargas.

But a curious fact occurred on the platform. Dayro Moreno was seen in the middle of the Once Caldas fans and encouraging his teammates who were giving everything on the field for three points.

Moreno did not get tired of shouting, of singing, like another fan of the white team, as was evident in the video.

