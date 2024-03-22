Effects of strikes | Nokian Renkaat lays off 350 people – the company's warehouses are full

Tire manufacturer Nokian Renkaat is unable to deliver tires to its customers due to strikes.

Tire manufacturer Nokian Tires says that it will lay off all the employees of the production of passenger car tires at its Nokian factory for a good week due to political strikes.

The layoff affects a total of approximately 350 people. The company says in its press release that it held change negotiations regarding the layoffs on Friday.

According to Nokian Tires, due to ongoing political strikes targeting ports and transport, the company's tire stocks have been filled. The company is unable to deliver tires to its customers.

Due to the fullness of stocks, Nokian Tires will adjust the production of passenger car tires at its Nokian factory for at least two weeks.

Due to the strikes, the employees of the passenger car tire production will be furloughed on March 26. – 9.4. The production of heavy tires will continue as normal at Nokia, the company says.