The Day of the Dead, It is one of the most important traditions for all Mexicans, this day it is possible to live with those who were ahead of us in a party full of color, flavor and smells that are part of the very Mexican elements. One of them is the incense, aroma full of mysticism and a very special meaningtoday we show you what does the incense on the altar of the dead mean.

The festivities full of scents, vibrant colors, catrinas and cempasúchil flowers that distinguish the Day of the Deada festivity that is lived in a special way in each of the states of the Mexican Republic and has become very famous throughout the world as it shows the richness of Mexican traditions.

The November 1 and 2 These are the days in which, according to tradition, the deceased leave their eternal rest and take advantage of these days to visit the world of the living and enjoy everything they liked with their loved ones.

In this return from the afterlife, the elements that according to tradition will guide the deceased on their way to their destination cannot be missing, these, in addition to including their favorite objects and food, add traditional elements on the altar of the dead that are a mix between prehispanic and spanish customs.

between them in your altar of the dead You cannot miss the cempasúchil flowers, the candles, the bread of the dead, photographs of the deceased, confetti, food and drinks that he enjoyed, water, salt and incense.

What does the incense on the altar of the dead mean?

according to him Mexican Government website each of the elements has a very important role for the altar of the dead, be it food, water, flowers, candles or incenseEach one has a special meaning.

The copal on the altar of the deads has a very special meaning since it is part of the prehispanic tradition and its use has been present in Mexico for a long time. This element sublimates prayer and praise since allows to cleanse the place of bad spirits and helps the souls to return to the house without any danger.

We recommend you read:

the incense arrived with the Spanish and would later join the Dead altars fulfilling this same function of reverent fragrance that ensures a purified environment. So that you can choose between using copal or incense on your altar of the dead without any problem, something that is undoubtedly a sample of the harmonious coexistence between Spanish and pre-Hispanic traditions.