The Argentine fans do not need their team to play to turn the game into a thunderous spectacle, with euphoric chants, compulsive bouncing and vigorous clapping. At the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium, the albiceleste fans formed an almost absolute majority and took advantage of the round of 16 tie to show off their throats on big occasions. He does not need the Argentine fans or even the support of his team. Scaloni’s troupe offered a bland, flat game, without substance. They knew that the rival in front of them, Australia, was an orderly and enthusiastic team, but very minor, that could fall at any moment.

Argentina, who had come out with the intention of dominating the game, got tired of playing in the 20th minute. Australia was then able to stretch out, thanks to the mastery in the midfield of their best man, Aaron Mooy, a Celtic player, who did what could to put batteries to his equipment. They even managed to pull off two corner kicks that raised hopes in the yellow fans. The ‘socceroos’ have a central defender of almost two meters, Harry Souttar, who in these cases always goes up to the area to see if he catches a ball that flies through the stratosphere. He didn’t catch it and nothing happened, so Argentina once again took control of the game at the tiring pace set by Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo de Paul. It was a sterile domain, exhaustingly horizontal, and for a moment it seemed that Scaloni’s strategy consisted of hypnotizing the Australian players by staring at them until they all fell asleep.

Leo woke them up. In 35 minutes of the game, Argentina had not even had half a chance. But a ball fell to Messi in the area, rebounded after hitting Otamendi’s feet, and he did not need two tenths of a second to adjust a mathematical shot, with that touch of silk that he has been perfecting since he was 16 years old. The ball slipped lovingly between the post and Ryan’s gloves.

two

Argentina Dibu Martínez, Molina (Montiel, min. 80), Otamendi, Romero, Acuña (Tagliafico, min. 71), MacAllister (Palacios, min. 80), De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Papu Gómez (Lisandro Martínez, min. 50) , Messi and Julián Álvarez (Lautaro Martínez, min. 71). 1

Australia Ryan, Degenek (Karacic, min. 72), Rowles, Souttar, Behich, Leckie (Kuol, min. 72), Mooy, Irvine, Baccus (Hrustic, min. 58), McGree (Goodwin, min. 58) and Duke ( MacLaren, min 72). Goals:

1-0: min. 35, Messi. 2-0: min. 57, Julian Alvarez. 2-1: min. 77, Enzo Fernández, own goal.

Referee:

Simon Marciniak (Poland). He booked Irvine and Degenek.

Incidents:

Round of 16 match of the World Cup in Qatar, played at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium in front of 45,000 spectators. See also Maduro asks to investigate exercise complaint in Argentina against Venezuela

The game was even more complicated for the Australians at the beginning of the second half. The modern custom of goalkeepers managing their feet sometimes provides hilarious moments, which one observes between amazement and mercy. One of his teammates, whom Ryan has probably stopped talking to forever, gave him a compromised ball in the box. The goalkeeper, formerly of Valencia and Real Sociedad, harassed by Rodrigo de Paul, tried to keep him with a harrowing dribble, with which he only managed to leave the ball at the feet of Julián Álvarez. The City forward thanked for the gift and that seemed to end everything.

thrill to the end



The Australians tried to come out on top, but they lacked sufficient arguments to put Dibu Martínez in any danger. And yet, with the game heading towards a finish without emotion or setbacks, the ‘socceroos’ got it right. With a bit of luck, but they got it right. Goodwin shot outside the area, the ball tripped over Enzo Fernández, misled the goalkeeper and ended up in the Argentine nets.

In the absence of football, the game gained in emotion. The goal had invigorating effects for the Australians, who came close to leveling the game in a personal action by Behich, who after insolently entering the box ended up firing over the crossbar.

The Argentine fans began to break out in cold sweats, but they redoubled their chants. Messi listened to them and to his beat the Argentine team offered the best minutes of play, with chances wasted by Lautaro, Enzo and Leo himself, who was about to lodge the ball in the squad.

However, the Australians accepted the challenge and ended up locking Argentina in their area in the last seconds. Only a prodigious arm from Dibu Martínez prevented Kuol from tying the game when the referee was already blowing his whistle. Argentina is already in the quarterfinals. It may not offer tracery football, but there is something in this team that has given back hope to its fans. And there is Leo, of course. In the end there is always Leo.