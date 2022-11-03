Morelia, Michoacán.- They resulted with Burns, four people during the fire of one of the altars placed on the road Fra Antonio de San Miguel in the municipality of Morelia, Michoacán.

The incident that occurred in the also known as San Diego Causeway It happened on the night of this Wednesday, November 2, during the celebrations of the day of the dead.

In social networks, a alleged explosion on one of the altars however This was discarded by authorities and who reported that it was only a fire possibly caused by one of the candles of the mortuary offering.

also in a way preliminary there was talk of a person burn wound which would have had to be transferred to a hospital for further attention.

Later, emergency personnel reported that as a result of the incident there was the attention a four people injured by burns but none of them with serious injuries.

Since last October 29, altars for the day of the dead, catrina rugs and other motifs alluding to the date that were installed by the architecture faculty of the Michoacan University of San Nicolás de Hidalgo have been installed on the San Diego road.