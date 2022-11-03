The day of Yesterday a poll was leaked what he ordered to do National Electoral Institute about supporting the electoral reform of President López Obrador, a true own goal that puts them on the canvas, because the measurement reveals that 93 percent approve of the proposals they put forward.

Immediately, the president counselor of the INELorenzo Cordova came out to justify that at the time they conducted the survey, a couple of months ago, barely 27 percent were aware of the content of the initiative and Now the perception of electoral reform has changed.

The survey was conducted by the Department of INE Social Communication in the month of September and indeed, at that time 9 out of ten respondents were in favor of AMLO’s electoral reform. The percentage seems very high, but it was the National Electoral Institute itself that prepared it, possibly with a poorly done sample, but in the media it is an own goal.

I wouldn’t say the classic would help it, it will be a duckling survey or not, but little or nothing helped them to make a measurement that is probably biased, because the perception is that the majority supports the INE and they don’t want it to disappear, although they think they spend a lot and want take resources away from political parties.

Other data revealed by the survey is that 87 percent of those consulted want the number of deputies and senators to decrease, while 74 percent agreed to reduce the resources granted to the INE. They also point out that 78 percent support the proposal that electoral councilors and magistracies be elected by direct vote, here there is a risk that they propose having “pluris.”

The truth is that it was a bad strategy of the INE to do the survey out of time and that it was leaked with such adverse data is a mistake. For the analysis, it should be the great wear and tear of the president adviser Lorenzo Córdova, possibly due to desperation he is making mistakes.

At this moment, the bets are in favor of AMLO’s electoral reform passing, because the national president of the PRI, Alejandro ‘Alito’ Moreno, is completely devoted, he knows that he is voting in favor or will be prosecuted, surely he will be looking for how to justify the support in the Chamber of Deputies, it would be a real surprise if the PRI members voted against it, so be very careful.

Outstanding

Where they received good news was at the state Secretary of Agriculture, because Segalmex complied with the coverage support payment for 3,779 corn producers in the state who met all the requested requirements. Likewise, they report that this implies an outlay of 90 million pesos.

They also highlighted the efforts of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to ensure that this commitment was fulfilled by Segalmex and its owner Leonel Cota Montaño, whom they recognize was always open to dialogue to cover the debts to producers with positive and validated files, in a period not exceeding 72 hours.

We recommend you read:

Diary

The Ministry of Tourism issued the invitation to the press conference to publicize the activities of the next Livestock Expo Sinaloa 2022. The event will be today at 9:30 a.m. in Mazatlan. Pending details.

Political Memory

“Only triumphs in the world who gets up and looks for the circumstances and creates them if he does not find them”: George Bernard Shaw.