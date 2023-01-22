Nfter the periphery gossip about cheating dramas at Lucas Cordali’s mother-in-law was able to snatch the drama scepter from the original camp crew, the eleven remaining Klön warriors of the national bankruptcy team are trying to deliver adequate bitch material. Especially at the official jungle debating club Tessa/Cecilia an official divergence hurricane is already brewing in the morning toilet. Disharmony magnet Tessa Bergmeier and Playboy exhibitionist Cecilia Asoro engage in analytical debriefings while Tessa brushes her lashes. However, this behavioral inspection of one’s own discourse behavior is at most as peaceful, constructive and forgiving as the legendary Tic Tac Toe press conference. Unfortunately, Lee-Tessa and Ricky-Cecilia cannot use the hatchet, but only bury the hope of a rapid increase in level.

Meanwhile, Verena Kerth, who was the first to be eliminated by the spectators, is already on her way to the celebrity hotel. Despite being banished from the Garden of Eden for behavioral show ascetics, she shines as if the Oktoberfest, P1 opening and Christmas party at FC Bayern were at the same time. She’s probably looking forward to a delicious Marc-aritha pizza and a delicious Renzi tea. Yes I know. Excuse. What we learned about her in the short week in the camp of (especially mental) deprivation: If the fairy Rena Kerth had three wishes, they would be: marry, marry, marry. Preferably her current life celebrity Marc Terenzi. That would be a constellation in which one could not decide who to recommend a marriage contract to more urgently.

Marriage proposal as disgust test

With this wish, the well-known British proverb once again comes true: Be careful what you wish for. Barely escaped from the jungle misery, the next one is already waiting on the Australian dream beach: Marc Terenzi spontaneously organized an engagement ring and is expecting Verena with a marriage proposal. Wouldn’t you have thought that Verena’s worst disgust test awaits her after she has already left the camp. Even before Marc falls to his knees, you ask yourself: did he dig himself up to his navel in the sand? But: No, Verena is just three heads taller. What many people don’t know: In real life, Marc Terenzi is about the size of three crates of mineral water.

At the latest with this application for the “Summer House of the Stars 2023”, even Verena’s dinghy Marc Terenzi has more airtime than Lucas Cordalis. On the other hand: Djamila Rowe’s lips, the frogs in the camp and Tessa’s eyebrow brush currently have more airtime than Lucas. The good news is: the only basket Marc Terenzi gets today is his picnic basket. Verena laughs her legendary “defective vacuum cleaner” laugh for six to eleven minutes, but then says euphorically “yes”. Marc & Vreni in Love. So getting married soon.