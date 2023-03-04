WC skiing | The Norwegians’ wild cries of “Pärttu” inspired us – “It’s hard to realize that we had support from others too”

Perttu Hyvärinen was happy that his first competition medal came with a group of friends.

Planica.

Perttu Hyvärinen skated the balanced Wassberg technique on the longest climb of the Planica World Cup course, and the group of Norwegian skiing fans who were on good feet cheered the Finn on furiously.

Hyvärinen, who skied the third section, didn’t get hurt at the top of the ascent Simen Hegstad Krügeria caught up, but the chasing group didn’t catch the Finn either.

Hyvärinen allowed Niko Anttolan in excellent positions for the anchor section and this anchored the Finnish men to a sensational relay silver.

Nice one skied an almost perfect ski. He admitted that this might have been the best race of his career.

Hyvärinen said that the medal was special to him, because it was skied with a group of friends strengthened by 20-year-old Anttola.

The medal was also special for Hyväris himself. For Hyvärinen, who debuted at the World Championships in 2015, it was the first of his career.

“Yes, this feels good. A few times I’ve had to tie sneaker laces. That’s great. But it’s also great that we did this with a group of friends. This doesn’t taste like work.”

Hyvärinen emphasized that it is not just a medal.

“This is the silver medal after Norway. This was a clear success”, Hyvärinen summed up.

Four years ago, the same trio Matti Heikkinen completed, was fourth after losing 1.6 seconds to France at the World Championships in Seefeld.

The previous World Cup medal for Finnish men is from 2009 in Liberec. It was a similar no-budget medal like this one.

I like it according to Finland, everything was successful on Friday. The skis were also in excellent condition.

Hyväri was also delighted by the Norwegians’ sincere encouragement and Pärttu shouts.

“I did notice. It was hard to notice that we had support from others as well. A great moment.”

Hyvärinen estimates that the team will celebrate the silver medal at least with a decent song on the maintenance truck. The likely choir director is Iivo Niskanen . Other parties are also planned.

“When we get the games out of the way, we won’t have a good time in Savo in the spring.”

Perttu Hyvärinen had given everything in the goal.

