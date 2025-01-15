The match between the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich and the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, in the second round of the Australian Open, experienced a surreal scene in the first set. After just over half an hour of play, the players said enough was enough and the game was interrupted by excessive noise on one of the adjacent courts. The uncomfortable situation caused the duel to be moved to another track.

Both tennis players agreed to stop the clash, with the score 4-3 for the Canadian and with only 42 minutes of play. The match was played on court 8 of Melbourne Park, one of the outer courts, and nearby the Frenchmen Quentin Halys and Arthur Fils faced each other.

The enthusiasm of the public attending the duel between the two French tennis players was annoying for Davidovich and Auger Aliassime. It should be remembered that in these outdoor courts, smaller and with less capacity, nothing like the big stages of the Australian Open, such as Rod Laver and Margaret Court, it is common to hear the noises of other matches.

But this time the noise was especially annoying in a sport where silence, vital for tennis players’ concentration, plays an important role, especially when serving and hitting the ball. A single shout in the stands can cause an error and in this case the noise was widespread.

Davidovich hits the ball before Aliassime. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake / Ap-LaPresse

Davidovich and Aliassime spoke with the chair umpire for almost 20 minutes. The general confusion, with the spectators bewildered, ended when the referee finally announced to those present that the match would resume on court number 7. The fans and players took their gear and the duel was able to continue without further problems in another setting.