David Ospina lives in an oasis. And it is not exactly in Riyadh. He is far from his reality, focused on a Colombia selection in which he could have his triumphant return this Saturday, in the friendly against Mexico, in the United States. The best thing in his situation seems to be distance.

It may be of interest to you: Does Dorlan Pabón celebrate the Junior title? Sends controversial message dedicated to Medellín

“Happiness to wear the colors of my country again, I feel like a 17 or 18 year old child when I arrived for the National Team for the first time, after a long time. I am here to continue contributing. Whenever I come I try to do my best and help from my experience. That is what I can emphasize,” he said from the national rally in the United States. His national team was always an escape.

Néstor Lorenzo, Mackalister Silva and David Ospina. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

An escape from what? From a sadly common reality: being a substitute goalkeeper in prestigious leagues such as the Premier League and Serie A. It happened to him in Arsenal and Napoli for years and that is why, when the Arabs came with their suitcases full of money, the decision to give up the high competition of five major European leagues for the nascent one did not seem so difficult. Saudi Professional League.

Also: Six champion athletes on Onlyfans: their fame and money surpasses everything

The problem is that that second-string role from which he wanted to escape seems to haunt him now until Al-Nassra team that lost him for almost a year, after a serious arm injury that required surgery, and that now, when he is back at full strength, would have decided to slam the door.

The information is from the journalist Ali Al Harbi and makes it clear that, if he doesn't move now, worse times will come: “Sekou Fofana will not leave the Saudi club Al-Nassr during the winter transfer period, and no other foreign player will leave,” says the journalist in his X. account.

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance. Photo: Screenshot

And it is that That departure of Fofana was necessary to even register him in the local league, since he left the list of available after his serious injury and requires the departure of a foreigner to occupy the position.

Ospina will be able to negotiate in a few days as a free agent, if Al-Nassr, who He has a contract with him until mid-2024decides to release him and does not register him.

Read here: Congressman asks to stop the new Campín; IDRD responds

At 35 years old, he seems at a crossroads: if it is no longer a matter of money, but of competition, why not his country, now that the Colombian National Team seems to view the local league favorably?

Ospina signed for two years.

He himself acknowledged that the return to National Athletic, But it is not so easy. His record is light years away from what could be proposed in the purslane house and, furthermore, it is Kevin Mier, which is the club's heritage and, as long as it does not have the international offer it expects, it would not line up even behind a historic player. The business would not close for anyone.

The truth is that for him it is a decisive moment: if he does not want to give up the possibility of one more World Cup, he needs to give up some things – salary, for example, even family peace at a complex time in the country – and open his mind to another place. less paradisiacal but more in line with his need for competition. It won't be easy, no matter how much you love each other, to see your third goalkeeper relegating you even in a friendly. The time for a rudder is now.

SPORTSWith information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO