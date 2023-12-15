Between renewals and new arrivals

After the recent return of Sebastian Montoya to Campos, with the Spanish team making official the return of Juan Pablo's son after the experience he had last championship in Hitech, other news has arrived in Formula 3 regarding the drivers who will take to the track next season. In one case, a driver already included in the 2023 lineup will be seen at work again, but the category will welcome two new young talents for the 2024.

Van Amersfoort at the center of attention

The first announcement came from the team Van Amersfoortwhich made the arrival of the 18-year-old Mexican official Noel Leon. Reigning champion in the Euroformula Open, Leon will do his thing debut in F3 after other successes in other categories such as the Mexican and American Formula 4 and the NASCAR Challenge Series – Mexico: “Being part of Van Amersfoort Racing has been a joy so far – commented – we did the post-season tests and Macau together, a positive experience and excellent preparation for next season. I can't wait for the season to start!”

Still together

In this way, Leon will be the Australian's new teammate Tommy Smith, reconfirmed by the Dutch team also for next season. Author of a complex year, with 12th place in his Melbourne synonymous with his best personal result, Smith will try to aim for more important positions thanks to the experience gained last championship: “Continuing to collaborate with Van Amersfoort Racing for another year is an incredible opportunity – he has declared – The team and I have had a great collaboration so far, and I can't wait to see what 2024 brings. I look forward to the challenges ahead and am ready to give it my all for a second great season in FIA Formula 3.” .

The other new entry

Finally, the second news came directly from Milan, where the team is based Trident. After having reconfirmed Leonardo Fornaroli from Piacenza at the beginning of the month, the team has signed the Frenchman Sami Meguetounif. 19 year old of Moroccan origins, he won numerous transalpine championships with karts, and then participated in the Middle East and European Formula Regional in 2023: “I am really very happy to join Trident – commented – we all know the excellent work done by the team in recent seasons. I'm very excited to start this new challenge and drive on the same race weekends as the Formula 1 greats. I will work hard this winter to get to the races as best I can. I will work hard this winter to arrive in Bahrain well prepared. I have already started working with the team during the post-season tests and they have already taught me a lot to improve my adaptation to this new category and help me go faster. I would also like to thank my sponsors for their incredible support.”