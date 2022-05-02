While in Naples there is talk of hiring the best Georgian footballer, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina seems to have his days numbered in that Italian club, although he is a figure.

“There are no doubts about the transfer. The verbal agreement is already closed. Only the signature is missing, which will be officially formalized as soon as the summer transfer market opens,” the source said.

‘Where are you going?

Ospina, for his part, is looking for more options, although it has also been handled that he can stay in the Neapolitan cast.

The last thing that was known, thanks to CalcioNapoli24, is that Ospina’s current club has not offered him the renewal, so his string will be talking to other squads.

“As of this date, he has not received any renewal proposal and, as has been known, he is in negotiations with another club,” the publication commented.

Luciano Spalletti, the Neapolitan coach, wants him to stay, but it is noted that despite his approval, the leaders would not take him into account, since they have options such as Luis Maximiano, from Granada.

Ospina, it has been commented, has been speaking with teams like Atalanta and Inter Milan, but for now it is better to highlight what he has done.

Without a doubt, Ospna has been key in Napoli and here are some important moments.

