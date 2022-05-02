The mathematical certainty of qualifying for the next Champions League takes the pressure off Juventus on the last matches in the league, although there is still the ambition to end the season in the best possible way. The next match with Genoa will be a run-in for the Italian Cup final with Inter, the last two against Lazio and Fiorentina, a further favorable context to strengthen the bases in the future. And so, while maintaining the maximum balance, there could still be some opening for the young Under 23s who have joined the Continassa this year, at different times of the season.