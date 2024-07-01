Arizona, United States.- David Faitelson said everything to the Mexican Soccer Team for throwing away this Copa América held in the United States.

“There is a crisis in Mexican soccer, for me Jaime Lozano is not the right coach for this crisis, there is a football crisis too, there is little talent, players with little personality at important moments, that is how Mexican soccer is,” he said on Línea de 4.

«To resolve the immediate problems, those substantive decisions will not be reflected, they will not be reflected in the 2026 National Team and I think that since today we delivered the Copa América, it seems to me that Mexico is going to deliver, unfortunately, the 2026 World Cup, no. I see it transcend.”

“We have to tell things as they are. Jaime Lozano is not the ideal coach for the Mexican National Team at this time. Decisions have to be made. So far, they haven’t made any. They’ve made fun of Crusty. The new administration of Mexican soccer hasn’t made any strong determinations regarding decisions that will have a meaning in the future for the Mexican National Team, and they don’t seem to care about making decisions as long as it remains a business,” he said.

