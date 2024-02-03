Two boys lost their lives in a dramatic road accident: the third friend is in serious condition

Another tragic accident occurred in Lecco. Two boys they lost their lives, they were 21 and 22 years old. A third person involved, a 22-year-old young man, is hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The drama occurred at the exit of highway 36, precisely near Caviate, around 2:30 am. The two boys who lost their lives went off the road with their vehicle, which later disappeared overturned. The crash didn't happen to him left no escape.

Some motorists who witnessed the scene immediately raised the alarm for emergency services. In a short time, health workers, police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene. The latter took care of freeing those involved from the sheets of metal. The dynamics of the road accident is not yet clear and is being examined by the police. Officers are trying to reconstruct the last moments of life of the two friends and are trying to understand what made them lose their control of the vehicle.

The third person involved, a 22-year-old boy, was rescued and transported under code red to theManzoni hospital in Lecco. Unfortunately his condition is currently worrying.

The two boys who lost their lives and the third injured were traveling in the same car

The three were traveling in the same car, a Toyota Yaris. The first hypothesis is that the driver was proceeding with a high speedmay have lost control of the four-wheeled vehicle proximity to a curve. After the tragic road accident, the road remained closed for some time to allow rescuers to remove the car and officers to carry out all the necessary investigations.

There is no information yet on the names of the two victims. The 21-year-old and 22-year-old were from Cremeno and Cassina Valsassina. The news quickly spread on the web and there are already numerous condolence messages addressed to their families from all over Italy.