Thursday, December 21, 2023, 01:12

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Fatherhood has knocked on the doors of David Cano (Murcia, 1987) this 2023: he also dedicates his second novel to his son Milo – the previous one, 'Trabajos Forzadas', came out in 2019 -, '11' (Balduque), but also «to Justinus Soni Fashanu and all the silent heroes of…

This content is exclusive for subscribers