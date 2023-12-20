Cartagena's survival in professional football is a long journey that this Thursday (El Alcoraz, 7:00 p.m.) may find wind in its favor or against it. The Albinegro team needs to beat Huesca to go on vacation 5 points from salvation; Otherwise they could be left behind, distance themselves by 8 and see how other direct rivals such as Villarreal B shoot up to 11.

Efesé's accounts only depend on looking at themselves and winning a very demanding match in El Alcoraz. Both Huesca and Cartagena have exchanged up to twelve players in the last transfer markets; This season they are also companions in suffering, since the people from Huesca are fourth from the bottom and the closest, therefore, to the goal of permanence.

A defeat in El Alcoraz would leave Julián Calero's team quite shaken, emotionally and also in terms of qualifying as bottom of the Second Division. A victory, on the other hand, would help us look at the future (and the transfer market) with greater optimism. Last Sunday's blow against Burgos (0-3) is still recent and put an end to the best streak of sensations and results of the season: six games in a row without losing, with three consecutive victories, including the cup classification in Alcorcón in the round of penalties. In the process, he lowered the blinds on the team's darkest year in front of his fans with only five wins in twenty games in all of 2023 and 70% of the points vanished.

This Thursday before the holidays (the players have rest until the 29th), Calero has to change the lineup. Finally, Alfredo Ortuño did not get on the bus yesterday with the rest of the expedition, due to discomfort in his ischium that will keep him out, at least, until the first week of January. Neither are Juan Carlos Real, Calero, Ferreiro or Arnau.

These days Narváez and Kiko Olivas have been in the work dynamic, doubtful until the end but for obvious reasons with few options to be starters. The alternatives of Alarcón, Sabater and Isak Jansson are those that the coaching staff has to cover the absence of Iván Calero, with the Chilean pivot being one of the preferred ones on the right side.

On the attacking front Lautaro can have continuity and we will see if the reappeared Ayllón plays minutes. Hashimoto, Gerard Valentín and Rubén Pulido are absent for Huesca. Nieto, Kanté and Javi Mier are doubts.