During a recent visit to the Falkland Islands, the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron expressed his wish for this territory to remain part of the United Kingdom indefinitely.

At a memorial service for those killed in the 1982 conflict between Argentina and the United Kingdom, Cameron underlined his nation's commitment to the wishes of the Falkland Islanders, promising continued support and defense for as long as they choose to remain under the British flag.

“As long as the Falkland Islands want to be part of the UK family, they are welcome to be and we will support them and help them protect and defend themselves for as long as they want. And I hope that's a long, long time, possibly forever,” said the minister, according to British media that accompanied the head of diplomacy on the trip.

The politician also commented on a previous meeting with the Argentine president, Javier Milei, during the Davos Forum, where, despite a friendly conversation, it was clear that both leaders maintain differences on the Falklands issue.

Cameron emphasized the importance of preserving a cordial relationship with Argentina, acknowledging some “positive steps” by this country. However, he considered that the improvement in bilateral relations “will never be at the expense of the wishes of the Falkland Islanders,” which must be considered “absolutely first.”

Cameron, who holds the title of the first foreign minister to visit the islands in three decades, will dedicate part of his trip to exploring the environmental conservation efforts of the islanders and the rich biodiversity of the archipelago, including its large population of penguins.

This visit occurs after a referendum in 2013 where the majority of Falklanders voted in favor of continuing to be a British territory.

Concluding his stay in the Falklands, Cameron is scheduled to travel to Paraguay, followed by participation in the G20 meeting in Brazil.

