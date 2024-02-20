Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass, which are set to be added to the subscription service over the tail end of February.

This includes the excellent Tales of Arise, the epic role-playing game from Bandai Namco's Tales studio that originally launched to a warm reception back in 2021. “There are missteps and a few bumps along the way, but this soft reboot of a long-term running series emerges a triumph,” we wrote in Eurogamer's Tales of Arise review.

Younger subscribers (or Xbox Game Pass owners with kids) will likely be keen to know that Bluey: The Video Game comes to the subscription this Thursday, 22nd February. You can explore the Heeler House and playground, plus play keepy uppy and Chattermax Chase.

Here's everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in late February 2024:

Return to Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tales of Arise (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 22nd February

Maneater (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 27th February

Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play – 27th February

Indivisible (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 28th February

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 29th February

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 5th March



Also coming this month are sandbox sci-fi construction game Space Engineers and EA Sports' Madden NFL 24 (Taylor Swift not included).

Two other Game Pass titles rejoin the service after previously being included: dangerous animal survival game Maneater, and action RPG Indivisible, from the team behind Skullgirls.

Looking ahead to the start of next month, Microsoft has flagged that Warhammer 40K: Boltgun will join Game Pass on 5th March. “Boltgun's boltgun earns a place in the pantheon of great video game weapons, but the rest of the game's arsenal doesn't quite live up to it,” Rick Lane wrote in Eurogamer's Warhammer 40K: Boltgun review.

There's also the upcoming addition of Diablo 4 on 28th March, which Microsoft confirmed last week during its Xbox business update podcast.

But, as ever, with everything that's been added comes a few things that must be taken away.

Here's everything leaving Xbox Game Pass on 29th February:

Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC via EA Play)

Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

