The city of Cartagena has been chosen as the new headquarters of the Ocean Power Watersports Photography Awards (Ocean Power WPA)the prestigious international photography contest dedicated to water sports. This event, which celebrates the beauty, strength and communication around the ocean, will celebrate its next edition on the weekend of March 8, 2025, consolidating Cartagena as the epicenter of artistic, sports and cultural creativity.

Recognized as the main international showcase for photographers specialized in water sportsthe Ocean Power WPA brings together some of the most outstanding talents in the field of photography and promotes the values ​​of environmental preservation and the love of the sea. From surfing, sailing and diving to swimming and fishing, the contest captures the extreme emotions, challenges and unique connection between athletes and aquatic spaces.

The choice of Cartagena as the headquarters is no coincidence. Its rich history, vibrant maritime culture and spectacular coastline offer an incomparable setting for this celebration. The delegate councilor for Tourism, Beatriz Sanchezhighlighted that this contest “serves to deseasonalize tourism and position Cartagena as a quality tourist destination at an international level, while promoting the coast as an ideal place to practice nautical sports, so closely linked to Cartagena.”

Collage with the finalist photographs of the Ocean Power WPA 2024.



OCEAN POWER WPA





The UPCT Faculty of Business Sciences will be the main stage, hosting the awards gala. In parallel, The streets of Cartagena will be filled with art with an open-air exhibitionwhere the best water sports photographs can be seen in emblematic public spaces, reinforcing the city’s connection with art and water sports.









This year’s edition promises to exceed all expectations, consolidating itself as a meeting point for artistic innovation, cultural exchange and respect for the environment. In addition to the photo competitionOcean Power WPA will include a exposure photography in emblematic public spaces of Cartagena and the awards ceremony to announce the winners, among other actions.

Promote nautical tourism

The co-director of the contest, Toni Forquésnoted that “the mission of these awards is to create a community of lovers of photography, the seas and water sports with the aim of highlighting photographic talent, preserving the history and tradition of these sports, promoting nautical tourism and encouraging respect for the marine environment among citizens.

«We are excited for Cartagena to become the headquarters of the Ocean Power Watersports Photography Awards. This city not only offers a spectacular environment, but also shares our passion for the sea and our commitment to ocean conservation», expressed Forqués. In addition, the contest promotes nautical tourism, positioning Cartagena as a reference destination for those seeking an experience that combines nature, sport and culture.

The focus of the event is also focused on sustainability and respect for the environment, with the aim of raise awareness about the importance of conserving the oceans and their biodiversity. As Forqués highlighted, “this event pays tribute to the origins of the relationship between the sea and humans, recognizing its impact on coastal communities and maritime culture.”