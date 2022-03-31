A masked thief robbed the London mansion owned by David and Victoria Beckham while the couple was inside the house with their ten-year-old daughter Harper, the BBC reported Thursday.

Apparently, the former soccer player, 46, and the designer, 47, did not notice the presence of the intruder, who entered a bedroom on the top floor of the home located in Holland Park, west London, valued at 40 million pounds (47.3 million euros).

The theft, which occurred on February 28, was discovered by another of the couple’s children, Cruz, 17, when he returned to the house with some friends after going out at night and saw that one of the rooms The guest room had been ransacked and there were shards of broken window glass on the floor.

According to the local press, the young man alerted his father, who called the police while searching the property with his son, although the thief had already left, taking electronic devices and designer goods valued at thousands of pounds.

A source quoted by the tabloid “The Sun” indicated that the Beckhams had been “victims of fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.”

“Fortunately, the criminals only reached a bedroom before fleeing,” said the same source.

The London Metropolitan Police (Met or Scotland Yard) confirmed the robbery, in which several objects disappeared, although there have been no related arrests.