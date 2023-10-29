The Colombian of Spanish origin David Alonso (Gas Gas) added his fourth victory of the season in a last lap, last corner of a frenetic Moto3 Thai Grand Prix at the “Chang International” circuit in the town of Buriram.

Together with Alonso on the Buriram podium They finished the Japanese Taiyo Furusato (Honda)who achieved the first podium of his sporting career, ahead of Dutch Collin Veijer (Husqvarna)with the world leader, the Spanish Jaume Masiá (Honda), in fourth place.

Masiá has a total of 230 points, compared to 213 for Ayumu Sasaki and 205 of David Alonso, who rises to third position of Daniel Holgado (KTM), who moves to fourth place despite recovering many positions after an accident at the beginning of the race to finish sixth.

After the intense hot days of both the previous season and this edition, the Moto3 race already saw a significant reduction in its duration, going from 22 to 19 laps compared to last year, which allowed the riders to think in a much more aggressive exit.

The Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM) did not allow anyone to take the first position from him at the start, a goal that was achieved by the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna), who overtook the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM), while from behind Jaume Masiá (Honda ) took very little time to arrive behind the race leader and the Colombian of Spanish origin, David Alonso (Gas Gas), went from twelfth position to fifth at the end of the initial turn.

Diogo Moreira led the race on that first lap, in which all the favorites were in his wake, Jaume Masiá, Deniz Öncü, Ayumu Sasaki, David Alonso, Taiyo Furusato (Honda), Collin Veijer (Husqvarna), Iván Ortolá (KTM) and David Muñoz (KTM).

But David Muñoz, who was already sixth on the second lap, had mechanical problems on his motorcycle in turn ten, when the gear change got stuck and did not engage properly, and although Iván Ortolá was able to avoid him, as was Daniel Holgado. (KTM), who went off the track and returned twenty-third, the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki was not so lucky and hit him from behind, leaving both of them out of the test.

Muñoz tried to continue in the race but ended up abandoning and Sasaki arrived at his workshop and after repairing the bike he decided to return to it with four laps lost, but shortly after he gave up his efforts and abandoned.

That mishap for Sasaki gave a respite and the possibility of extending his lead in the world championship to the Spaniard Jaume Masiá, who in the third lap was the leader of the race, although still with a long distance ahead in which anything could happen.

The truth is that the race had only just begun and although a group of nine riders formed ahead and constantly passed and reviewed, a little further back the Spaniard José Antonio Rueda (KTM) led the chasing group, in which Spaniard Daniel Holgado, the first leader of the category, had already “hooked” and recovered positions corner by corner.

Holgado went quickly and at the pace of the fastest lap record, from twenty-third to eighteenth place and recovering ground without delay.

In the lead, on the sixth lap, the leader was the Dutchman Collin Veijer, followed by Moreira, Alonso, Masiá, Furusato, Öncü, Bertelle, Ortolá and Yamanaka, and the chasing group six tenths of a second behind him.

The Italian Riccardo Rossi (Honda), pupil of Paolo Simoncelli’s team, the father of the late Marco Simoncelli, was responsible for pulling the chasing group, which by the seventh lap had practically caught up with those in front, forming a long “snake” multicolor” of eighteen pilots.

Veijer remained firm in the lead ahead of David Alonso and Diogo Moreira, with Masiá calm in the background and Daniel Holgado trying to get into the leading positions.

Little by little, five drivers stood out in that leading group, Taiyo Furusato, Jaume Masiá, David Alonso, Deniz Öncü and Collin Veijer, with Iván Ortolá and the rest, a little further back.



On the fifteenth lap David Alonso took the lead of the race and tried to change the pace of the race by pulling a little, but Collin Veijer responded quickly and effectively.

Nothing changed at the head of the race, which saw how all the drivers regrouped and overtaking was a constant, until the last lap was reached, in the Collin Veijer was the leader, but the differences between them were thousandths of a second.

Four drivers achieved a few meters advantage, David Alonso, Jaume Masiá, Collin Veijer, who sneaked into that close fight, Taiyo Furusato and Deniz Öncü.

As he entered the last corner, David Alonso braked hard, closing the gap on the inside, which forced all his rivals to open up and there the most affected was Jaume Masiá, who was close to him, and saw how he was hit inside. Both Taiyo Furusato and Collin Veijer entered to complete the podium, with Masiá fourth, ahead of Deniz Öncü, Daniel Holgado, who staged a memorable comeback, in sixth position.

Iván Ortolá was eleventh, with Diogo Moreira thirteenth, surpassing Xavier Artigas (CFMoto), Adrián Fernández (Honda) and José Antonio Rueda.

Vicente Pérez (KTM), who replaces the injured Ana Carrasco, who underwent surgery for a fractured tibia and fibula, finished eighteenth.

EFE

