The Israeli Minister for Communications: “Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition him to the release of our kidnapped children, sons, daughters, elderly people. Everyone”

Israel says it will prevent use of Starlink in Gaza, after the offer came from Elon Musk. “Hamas will use it for terrorist activities – wrote the Israeli Minister for Communications, Shlomo Karhi, in a post on the social network Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition this on the release of our kidnapped children, sons, daughters, elders. Of all!”.

The South African billionaire announced the availability of Starlink services in Gaza, with the satellite communications system “supporting connectivity to internationally recognized humanitarian organizations in Gaza.”

