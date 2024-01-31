In a tragic event that has shaken the world of Brazilian football, Livia Gabriele da Silva Matos, a 19-year-old girllost his life during a meeting with Dimas Cândido de Oliveira Filho, a Corinthians under-20 player.

The tragedy took place in Dimas's apartment in Tatuapé, São Paulo. Livia, daughter of one of the Corinthians president's security guards, he had met with the playerwith whom he had been in contact for months through social networks.

According to what was reported by the Military Police, after having sexual relations, Dimas found Livia unconscious and immediately called the SAMU emergency medical service.

Ongoing investigation



The event took an even more dramatic turn when the Military Police, alerted by Livia's father, arrived at the Emergency Room. It was revealed that the young woman He had suffered bleeding in his private parts and four cardiorespiratory arrests.: one in the apartment, another in the ambulance and two more in the Tatuapé health unit.

For his part, Dimas told the police that he had never seen Livia in person until that fateful meeting and denied alcohol or drug use by both. The presence of blood-stained towels and sheets in her apartment, which will be the subject of forensic examination, adds more mystery to the case.

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, in a statement, expressed its knowledge of the events involving its young player and its willingness to collaborate with both the authorities and Livia's family in the investigation.

Dimas, native of João Pessoa (PB), joined Corinthians in April of the previous year, from the Coimbra de Contagem (MG) club. He played 12 games for São Paulo's under-20 team last season and has a contract with the club until the end of January 2025.

Curiously, during his stay in the hospital, he asked a teammate from the Corinthians under-17 team to bring him a cell phone charger. This companion, still a minor and whose identity has not been revealed, was also taken to the police station to testify.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.