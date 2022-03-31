“At this moment, I believe it is right to open. And perhaps, given that the goal we have set for ourselves” in Italy in the post-Covid emergency phase which starts tomorrow, April 1st, “is not ‘zero contagion’, but a coexistence with the virus, I think the measures should be relaxed even more “. Thus at Adnkronos Salute Maria Rita Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and bio-emergency diagnostics of the Sacco hospital in Milan, who on the last day of the state of emergency joins those who ask for more courage for the time to come . “In particular, those related to quarantine, because it doesn’t make much sense to open, so allow the virus to circulate, and at the same time provide for isolation to try to contain it”, she stresses.

After the ‘tsunami’ of the first waves and the vaccine breakthrough, in planning the management of the pandemic in the long term “the countries found themselves having to choose between a ‘zero contagion’ goal and a compromise of possible coexistence with the virus”, he recalls the expert. “And here some perplexities arise – she acknowledges – because various studies are showing us that many people in the post Covid have very important consequences” left by the infection. “Indeed, a recent work highlights how a high percentage of people who have had Covid-19 present a shrinking of the brain mass. So, if these studies on the severity of the sequelae were to be confirmed – reasons Gismondo – the goal of zero infections would have a sense”. However, this is a “utopian goal”, which Italy has not chosen, taking the path of coexistence. “Right” so, according to the microbiologist, who in this perspective she believes it is possible to “loosen more”.