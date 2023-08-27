Sunday, August 27, 2023, 12:49 p.m.



The Toni Datkovic case turns nine days without the footballer closing his departure from Cartagena to go to Saudi Arabia. The Croatian soccer player expects to receive one last piece of paper this Sunday, in addition to the visa, to formalize his new contract abroad. But time passes, everything remains the same and at Efesé they are very clear about their position with the player in the event that all the negotiations break down.

In principle, Cartagena is not willing to have a footballer who wants to leave, because a few hours after traveling to Andorra he preferred not to accompany the rest of his teammates to focus on closing the transfer in Saudi Arabia. In addition, this week his substitute arrived and more than fulfilled: José Fontán. If everything goes wrong, Datkovic would have his contract in force until June 2024 and his right not to give it up.

In Cartagena they are still waiting for events. On Friday night, the club learned that Datkovic expected to receive the final paperwork before Monday morning. And at the moment Belmonte and Breis are not aware that the negotiation between the footballer and his agent has fallen through. The Croatian has one of the highest salaries in the albinegra squad (above 300,000 euros) and his departure would mean a loss in sports but would allow the wage bill to be lightened. It would not be easy to negotiate a salary reduction. Interests in the market would not lack the ‘Sicario’, in any case, a versatile defense that is pure claw and delivery in the field.