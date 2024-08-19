With 266 chapters, 27 volumes, and more than 90 million copies in circulation, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga of the moment. Gege Akutami’s work is a resounding success, but all good things must come to an end. In this way, It has been revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen will come to an end at the end of next September.

Through a special presentation, Shonen Jump has confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen will come to an end on September 30, 2024This means that the manga has five more chapters left. This marks the conclusion to the story that began in March 2018, and it is something that not many expected.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Since the battle against Sukuna began, it was clear that the story was about to end. Along with this, It was recently revealed that chapter 267 of the manga will give us the climax of this final fight.so we could see something similar to My Hero Academiain the sense that Akutami would be working on an epilogue to say goodbye to his characters, at least those who are still alive.

After more than six years in circulation, the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen will come to an end on September 30, 2024. For its part, the MAPPA anime will keep the community alive, as a third season is on the way, and we’ll likely see at least one more in the future. In related topics, Jujutsu Kaisen is the most popular anime in the world. Similarly, here you can check out our review of Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash.

Author’s Note:

It’s incredible that Jujutsu Kaisen comes to an end in just a month and a half. It feels like we’ve been watching the fight against Sukuna for years, and after all the sacrifices, this story will come to an end. While I don’t think Akutami will deliver a bad conclusion, it won’t be a happy one, something that probably won’t be to the liking of many, so comparisons to Attack on Titan or My Hero Academia won’t be long in coming.

