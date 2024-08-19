The tragedy of the explosion had already hit the family with the death of the father, Giuseppe Agostinacchio, known as Pippo.

The tragedy was not over yet days after theexplosion of Porto Cesareo. In fact, the young Irene Agostinacchio, the 23-year-old girl, was unable to survive the serious burns she suffered. The terrible fatality that struck her occurred during the night between August 14 and 15 in Porto Cesareo and for days people had been hoping for a miracle.

Originally from Gravina in Puglia, Irene died today at the Perrino hospital in Brindisi after several days of agony. The girl had been hospitalized in this facility since that tragic night. During the Ferragosto celebrations, her father, Giuseppe Agostinacchio, also lost his life due to what happened in the house.

In the explosion, which severely damaged the holiday homeIrene’s boyfriend was also injured and is still in hospital in critical condition. The girl had been pulled alive from the rubble of the holiday home in Porto Cesareo, a house that had been partially destroyed by the explosion of a gas cylinder. Irene’s conditions, however, immediately appeared desperate.

The young woman was immediately stabilized by rescuers and rushed to the Perrino hospital in Brindisi. The 23-year-old survived the explosion and remained in a coma in the intensive care unit without ever regaining consciousness. Doctors also attempted emergency surgery, but despite all their efforts, it was not possible to keep her alive. Irene, in fact, had suffered burns over 80% of her body. The hopes of doctors, friends and family were not met with a positive outcome and the young woman died in the last few hours.

The tragedy of the explosion had already hit the family with the death of the fatherGiuseppe Agostinacchio, known as Pippo. The man was a 58-year-old dentist from Gravina, a town in Puglia. He died on August 16, just a few hours after the terrible explosion. The funeral took place last Saturday, but now the family must face another unbearable pain. Father and daughter were spending the holidays in their home in Salento, in the province of Lecce. Irene’s boyfriend, who was also present, is in hospital in Bari and his conditions remain critical but stable.