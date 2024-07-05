Remco Evenepoel He met his budget in stage 7 and won the individual time trial with a great time that he himself could not beat. Tadej Pogacar who managed to defend the leader’s jersey. Egan Bernal suffered and lost more than a minute to the leaders.

The time trial stage promised to break the general classification of the Tour de France which is led by the Slovenian Tadej Pogacarstopwatch specialists like Jonas Vingegaard sought to make a difference, beetles like Egan Bernal not to waste so much time.

A difficult day for Egan

It was a fraction with some complexity between Nuits Saint Georges and Gevrey Chambertin. The flat 25.3-kilometer course had gradients of 7 and 8 percent, which made short sections of the race difficult.

Remco Evenepoel He started as the favourite to win stage 7, after several days of criticism, the Belgian was looking to make a good time to reduce the gap in the general classification.

The day was complicated for Egan Bernal On a terrain that is not his strong point, despite his efforts he was unable to compete against the true ‘monsters’ of cycling in the time trial.

The Ineos rider knew that it was very important to lose as little time as possible in order not to leave the top 10 in the general classification, but the differences with the leaders were more than 2 minutes. Bernal stopped the clock at 31 minutes and 08 seconds.

Battle for victory

The battle was four-way: Primoz Roglic, Remco Evenepoel, Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar They were fighting for the stage victory and the seconds were going to be very important.

Roglic He tried to make an extra effort to avoid losing ground to an indomitable Remco and a Vingegaard who was fighting to make it clear that he could fight for the title.

Tadej Pogacar He seemed to be a little wary of his rivals, but the times on the stopwatch said otherwise. The Slovenian was beginning to crush his rivals’ times in the first few kilometres, but the big challenge was to beat a very strong Remco Evenepoel.

Roglic completed the race in 29 minutes and 26 seconds, sitting in the virtual winner’s chair, but his three rivals were still missing.

Vingegaard He was unable to beat Primoz’s time and lost a lot of time in the final metres. The Dane stopped the clock at 29 minutes and 28 seconds.

The world champion had a scare Remco Evenepoel In the final kilometres, the gearbox got stuck and he had to hit it to fix it. But the Belgian was coming on strong and won the stage with a time of 28 minutes and 52 seconds.

Pogacar He tried to beat the Belgian’s time, but it was impossible to beat the world champion. The Slovenian finished second with a time of 29 minutes and 04 seconds.

The best Colombian of the stage was Santiago Buitrago who finished in 27th place with a time of 30 minutes and 47 seconds, 1 minute and 55 seconds behind Remco.

HAROLD YEPES

