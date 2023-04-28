The last part of the saga fast and furious It is almost here. During the Universal Pictures panel at CinemaCon 2023, it was confirmed that the eleventh film in the franchise will be released in 2025. The next and penultimate installment in the saga, Fast Xwill be released next month. fast and furious 11 will be directed by Louis Leterrier, director of Fast Xand the script will be written by Christina Hodson, screenwriter of Birds of Preyand Oren Uziel, screenwriter for Mortal Kombat. “It will be one movie after another,” Diesel said.

“The expected release date is 02/23 for the first and 02/24 for the second. We should have released this film last year, before the pandemic. So I think what’s different about this premiere is that we’ve been developing and pre-producing it for a year. Fast 10. And so I’m giving these interviews, and it’s strange because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the premiere of Fast 9but I have much more to celebrate”.

In Fast XDominic Toretto must protect his team and his family from Cipher, who now teams up with Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, seeking revenge for his father’s death. Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker and Scott Eastwood. New cast members include Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo Perry, and Brie Larson.

“I have spent a lot of time listening to the true fans, understanding what they want and how they feel, and also seeing the saga as a whole, and how it should end with dignity and integrity. All of this has brought us to this point,” Diesel said in a recent interview. “You only have to look at where we are in the world, where technology is advancing so fast that we don’t have a moment to consider the ramifications or implications of how our future might be affected by it, and imagine what Toretto’s philosophy would be. If you think of a car as a symbol of freedom, the antonym of that is AI: driverless cars. Somewhere will be the conflicting themes, the philosophies that will be in conflict in this final”.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: I have never understood the fandom of fast & furious I once tried to see the complete saga and by 4 I was fed up. I feel relieved knowing that the saga will finally end and, who knows, maybe one day I’ll try it again and find the magic in it.