Marquez’s ordeal

Three years ago, right in Jerez de la Frontera, the career of Marc Marquez he began one of his most complex phases ever, with a fall that cost the eight-time world champion the fracture of the humerus of his right arm. From that moment, the Honda rider had to face a real medical ordeal, between interventions and therapies. Today, however, Marquez is dealing with the consequences of the accident that occurred with Miguel Oliveira in Portuguese GPwhere he remedied the fracture of the first metacarpal of the right hand. An injury that subsequently forced him to miss the appointments in Argentina and in the USA, in addition to the one scheduled for this weekend in Spain.

The ‘ban’ on participating in Jerez

In this regard, the Spanish sports newspaper AS interviewed the Doctor Ignacio Roger de Oñai.e. the head physician of the Ruber clinic in Madrid who is treating Marquez himself, to understand the difficulties that the number 93 is experiencing in the last period: “It wasn’t difficult to convince him not to participate in the Spanish GP – he has declared – apart from the decision we made, which was unanimous within our team, the test results were sent to the Mayo Clinic and also to Austria, to the Red Bull team, and the response was unanimous. Marc knew what was going on from day one, because the day of the accident he called me and the first question he asked me was about the timing of the return. I answered him for four to eight weeks, because it is a very particular fracture that takes longer to recover than other hand fractures”.

The type of fracture

Specifically, the head physician of the Madrid clinic also explained in detail the type of fracture suffered by the Spanish champion: “The difference is that when you have a diaphyseal fracture any bone is broken more or less in the middle – he specified – a set of screws can be placed on one side of the fracture, and the whole is supported by a plate which gives a rigid assembly. This, for example, is what allowed Lorenzo and Pedrosa to race with a broken collarbone. In Marc’s case, when you want to put your thumb back and keep it where it should work, you only have an extremely small area available in which it is possible to insert two screws of one and a half millimeters. At the moment, these screws are the ones that have to bear all the forces, therefore you have to wait for the bone to stabilize. The osteosynthesis material cannot be relied upon to do the work of the bone as it heals, such as in the case of a diaphyseal fracture. You have to wait until the bone has healed enough to withstand the forces transmitted by the MotoGPand in an athlete like him the average is six weeks“.

Hopes of return

In conclusion, Dr. De Oña indicated the timing for getting back on track and the potential risks: “It depends on what we expect. A fracture heals completely in the second or third month. She’d have even more time on her hands, but with what she’s got, the risk is manageable. The possibility of re-displacement of the fracture is low, and we can accept it. As for the possibility of him returning 100%, he is very well prepared. We have tried to help him find alternative training methods and he has maintained good fitness, net of the pressure on his hand, and when he returns he may notice more tiredness.”