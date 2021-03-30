The Ministry of Health notified 4,994 new cases of covid-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of infections to 3,275,819 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence (AI) in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants is reduced to 146 cases due to a statistical adjustment. Health computes 106 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Regarding the situation by communities, this is uneven, but in most cases the map paints light colors, which show a better situation than in previous weeks.

Regarding the accumulated incidence data, one of the greatest dangers is the implication it has on the health system. The collapse has been a possible scenario, the worst, but possible. That is why you must not lose sight of it.

The evolution at the national level is currently downward, both in hospital beds occupied by patients with coronavirus and in those found in intensive care units.

The daily data of the coronavirus in Spain



At present, according to current coronavirus surveillance strategy, which entered into force on May 11 and has been amended a posteriori, cases diagnosed by an active infection test are taken into account (a PCR or rapid antigen test).

This graph shows the new cases reported by Health, that is, the subtraction of the registered infections compared to the previous day.

Since the beginning of July, the Ministry of Health does not report the data of the pandemic on weekends, which is why on Monday there is a significant increase that adds the days not reported. There are also delays in the notifications of cases by the autonomous communities. To correct these variations, the graph shows an average of the last seven days.

Diagnostic tests



Keep in mind that it is not possible to compare data from the first part of the pandemic with current data, since among other things the detection capacity was much lower. The accumulated data of the PCR test in Spain was 70 in summer and now exceeds 700 per 1,000 inhabitants, taking into account the antigen tests have also been added.

Deaths



When a person is exposed to the virus and becomes infected, they may or may not develop symptoms. Depending on the severity, she must be hospitalized and in the worst case, she may die. Since the beginning of the epidemic those over 80 are the age group most affected. The following graph shows this variable with the data collected by the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network (Renave) until May 10 and since May 11, when a new diagnosis, surveillance and control strategy came into force.

Some experts suggest multiplying the number of infected persons for March or April to ten, due to the lower detection capacity that existed in those months, and this would imply that the fatality rate decreases. The number of deaths does not vary, showing an evolution with several waves marked above the average of recent years.

Data accumulated by communities



Day by day, except weekends and holidays, Health provides some new data on the coronavirus in Spain, which are summarized in the following table:

Pandemic timeline



The first cases were diagnosed in La Gomera, at the end of January, and in the Balearic Islands, at the beginning of February 2020. With both patients already recovered, the virus manifested again in the country as of February 25. Later it would be known that the first victim of this epidemic died on the 13th of that same month.

The figures provided by Health every day come from the autonomous communities and are provisional in that the notification of cases may be delayed. Hence there were great variations between these daily data and historical accounting made available by the Carlos III Health Institute and that arrived, for example, in Madrid to the 11,000 more cases per day of those initially notified.

In a new scenario, that first history stopped being updated and after a few days without information, the Carlos III Health Institute periodically publishes a new review of the data (also provisional).

The comparison with other countries



The coronavirus has generated different curves in the countries it has reached. One of the most effective methods to analyze the behavior of the covid, according to the experts, is through the comparison of daily deaths. A) Yes, Although each country has a different way of counting them, it is more accurate than that of confirmed cases, which does not reflect the real number of infections (because its detection is not accurate). This graph shows the average of the last seven days of reported daily deaths (this average helps to visualize the trend because some cases are reported late).

It has been a year since China, the origin of the coronavirus, stopped being at the head of accumulated infections and now the United States, India and Brazil are the countries that agglutinate the most cases. It is interesting in this sense the data of the infections per 100,000 inhabitants, which, beyond the different accounting records in each country, serves to compare the situation between the different territories.