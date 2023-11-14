Data centers remain in demand as an investment. Property manager Casey Miller talks about their rise, the best places in Europe and America and concerns about water use.

More and more data, real estate in ever greater demand: data centers, here one in Frankfurt Image: Ilkay Karakurt

Mr. Miller, what is the hype about data centers as an investment?

The economic situation is currently very challenging, but demand for data centers remains very high. Every company needs more and more data, and we all produce it. They have to be processed somewhere. And with a view to technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, demand will not decrease either.

What are the benefits of data centers as an asset class?

Other types such as offices or residential properties are very cyclical. The prices of these asset classes always follow the economy with a time lag. Data centers are not completely independent of this. But in good times, companies build their own data centers. In addition to the large data centers like those built by Amazon or Google, smaller ones are also becoming increasingly important, since almost every company now has to process large amounts of data in some form – and with that Integration of artificial intelligence will only become more so. In economically weaker times, small companies outsource their data processing to the data centers of larger companies, but demand remains the same. Data centers actually win in almost all economic phases.