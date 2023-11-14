Hogwarts Legacy arrives today also on Nintendo Switchas the enthusiast confirms launch trailer in live action style published for the occasion by Nintendo. Avalanche Software’s title is now present on all platforms.

Played for over 700 million hours, Hogwarts Legacy revitalized the Harry Potter franchise thanks to its extraordinary success on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and is preparing to grind out impressive numbers also on the Japanese hybrid console, given its huge installed base.