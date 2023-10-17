The Criminal Court 2 of Granada has sentenced the Venezuelan footballer Darwin Machíscurrently at Cádiz CF, to a fine of 9,600 euros as the author of two crimes of injuries in the course of a fight in the vicinity of a bar in Churriana de la Vega (Granada), the same sentence imposed on two of the others. three defendants who were prosecuted in the case.

The striker has also been sentenced, along with two other people involved, to a ban on coming closer than one hundred meters and not communicating with the two complainants for two years.

(The embarrassing ‘swipe’ of a Bucaramanga player at a Chicó rival)(Urgent: Belgium vs. Sweden suspended due to a shooting near the Rey Balduino stadium)

Big words

The ruling condemns the footballer to pay a fine of 9,600 euros for two crimes of injury, reduces the fine imposed on two other defendants to 3,840 euros and acquits a third person involved considering that his participation in the events is not proven.

The magistrate reflects as proven facts that on April 4, 2021, Darwin Machís, then a player ofl Granadaattacked the complainants in the vicinity of a bar located in the metropolitan area, along with two other defendants.

Machís kicked one of the plaintiffs in the face, while he was kneeling on the ground after being pushed and hit by the other two participants, according to the judge, while the player also threw a punch in the face of the plaintiff. another complainant, being then beaten by the other two.

⚖️ Darwin Machis, sentenced to a fine of 9,600 euros for the fight in a bar in Granada. According to the sentence, to which EFE has had access, he has also been sentenced to a ban on approaching within one hundred meters and not communicating with the two complainants for two years. pic.twitter.com/2UYtTjB2vy — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) October 16, 2023

At the scene of the incident, the sentence reflects, was the romantic partner of one of the complainants who had previously had a relationship with the footballer.

As a result of the events, one of the complainants suffered broken bones in his nose as well as bruises on various parts of his body and wounds that took 35 days to heal, of which 20 were unreliable.

It is not all

Meanwhile, the other plaintiff suffered a mild head injury, as well as the fracture of several bones, bruises and wounds for which it took him thirty days to heal, of which twenty were unreliable.

The judge does not believe it is proven that the defendants threw chairs from the establishment at the victims, nor that the fourth defendant, who also testified at the oral hearing held on October 4, participated in the events.

In terms of civil liability, the convicts must jointly and severally compensate the two plaintiffs with 6,383 and 2,164 euros respectively. The Prosecutor’s Office requested eighteen months in prison for each of the accused while the defense of the accused, represented byr José Félix Fernándezasked to reduce that penalty to a fine of 3,600 euros.

Darwin Machís looked worried in all the videos and photos of the national team players, because the criminal trial against him was being decided, it finally came out cheap. pic.twitter.com/F5pLzSmh0w — Nelson Ferrer (@NelsonFerrer8) October 16, 2023

The private accusation, carried out by the lawyer Carlos Aranguezhas shown his satisfaction with the conviction, although he has announced that he will present a first appeal considering that “not everything can be solved with money.

Aránguez, who requested a four-year prison sentence for Machís and the rest of the defendants, has insisted that his office believes that a “more severe” sentence is appropriate given the facts, which is why he is willing to take the case to the Supreme Court and , if necessary, to request protection from the Constitutional Court. (Colombia National Team suffers a last-minute withdrawal: player leaves the call)

(Horror: a boxer dies from this brutal blow to the head (Sensitive images)