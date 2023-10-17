In one of the texts we can read: “as urbanization increases and access to shooting/hunting areas decreases, one of the main means for younger potential shooters to come into contact with firearms and ammunition is video games.” So, the managers of Freedom Group they believed that promoting their guns in video games would “help make the brand a favorite among future generations” and allow the company to “capture our fair share of these young consumers.”

According to the documents, transcribed by Wall Street Journal , Remington and Freedom Group struck deals with video game publishers from the late 2000s through the 2010s to try to reach a new generation of potential customers. Read: they wanted younger people to be interested and buy weapons.

The documents come from the now-defunct Remington Arms, then part of the Freedom Group conglomerate, and were disclosed by an attorney as part of the legal proceedings brought by the parents of children killed by then-20-year-old Adam Lanza at an elementary school in Sandy Hook in 2012. Lanza killed 26 people using an AR15 rifle made by Remington.

From some documents that have emerged recently, we have learned how weapons manufacturers have tried to use video games to promote their AI products minors . More specifically, we talk about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 of 2009 and agreements between Activision Blizzard and Remington .

Who gains and who gets killed

Call of Duty has often been used for pro-gun propaganda

John C. Trullthe then vice president of Remington, wrote in a 2012 email how ironic it was that video games, considered for years one of the reasons why young people were turning away from firearms, had become the first promotional vehicle for them.

The documents revealed that in 2009 Remington signed an agreement with Activision Blizzard, then still led by Bobby Kotick, to include an Adaptive Combat Rifle or ACR in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. According to the Wall Street Journal it was one of several military-style semi-automatic rifles that the company hoped to sell to civilians. Note that the agreement did not involve a monetary exchange, but the two companies agreed that it was best to keep it confidential.

Be that as it may, not everyone within Remington was happy with the decision, at least that’s what they said in hindsight. For example, Al Russo, the company’s former marketing executive, underlined that the excessive use of firearms in the game could be negative for the brand, while Trull stated that the company was not very familiar with the multiplayer scene of COD and that if he had studied it better, different decisions would have been made. In short, there were scruples about including weapons in games, because it was feared that they would give a bad impression.

La Pierre with a Remington rifle in her hand

From this came some limitations, such as banning the use of the brand in games where the villains were not military. However, the replicas of the weapons inside them were welcomed, because they would have allowed them to be promoted among players without suffering criticism. Furthermore, Remington was aware that, even in the absence of visible brands, players would search for the models present in the games on their own.

It should be noted that, despite its inclusion in Call of Duty, the ACR did not sell very well and was withdrawn from the market after a few years, as explained by Trull: “The fact that the rifle was so popular in Call of Duty was shocking and … It was essentially the only good thing people said about the ACR.”

If we want, it’s a truly revealing story, given how many times the arms industry has tried to blame video games for the various massacres carried out by lone wolves armed to the teeth, to avoid regulations. Just in 2012, the CEO of the National Rifle Association, Wayne LaPierre, described the video game industry as corrupt because it sold violence among gamers. It’s the same as the photo above, taken in 2012, of him holding a Remington rifle.