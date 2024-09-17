THQ Nordic announced today release date and price from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Editionwhich can also be obtained through a free update for those who already own the title in question in previous versions.
Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition will be available on current-gen consoles on October 14, 2024 at a price of €29.99, but those who pre-order before the release will be able to take advantage of a 50% discount that brings the cost of the game to €15.
However, those who already own Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the next-gen version completely free of charge.
Various improvements applied
Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition is billed as an improved update to the original release, boosting the resolution to 4K (unclear whether native or upscaled), adding ray tracing, and general improvements to the game’s lighting system.
Furthermore, it is a title that is still widely enjoyable even in its original version.
PS5 now supports DualSense features, and on both next-gen consoles the game now enjoys a significant boost in loading speeds, as well as a substantial performance increase over the original version.
