THQ Nordic announced today release date and price from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Editionwhich can also be obtained through a free update for those who already own the title in question in previous versions.

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition will be available on current-gen consoles on October 14, 2024 at a price of €29.99, but those who pre-order before the release will be able to take advantage of a 50% discount that brings the cost of the game to €15.

However, those who already own Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade to the next-gen version completely free of charge.