Juarez City.- Municipal departments held a working meeting to follow up on the request for support made by community groups to find a solution to the traffic problems that arise in the Bermúdez Industrial Park and its surroundings.

The above is in response to instructions from the Municipal President, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, reported Roberto Mora Palacios, general director of the Municipal Research and Planning Institute (IMIP), who pointed out that the general directorates of Public Works, Urban Development and the General Coordination of Road Safety are also participating in these works.

Among the agreements reached at the working table, the IMIP will work on a proposal for a Geometric Project in conjunction with the Directorate of Traffic and Road Control, which will help mitigate the traffic incidents that have occurred at the intersection of Antonio J. Bermúdez Avenue and Volta Street.

A proposal will also be made for signage and socialization with the owners of the Bermúdez Industrial Park and neighboring tenants.

It was agreed that a follow-up meeting will be held next week.