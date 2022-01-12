Dark Souls 3 is a huge product which, by its nature, is characterized by a large number of weapons, armor and objects of all kinds: not surprisingly, the inventory has always been a cross for all wandering souls who are preparing for battle! How to find the right balance between one weapon and another? What are the Titanite Shards I just found for? Should I use this or the other? Getting lost in the labyrinthine world of blacksmiths in the game is very easy, perhaps simpler than reading “you are dead”. Well, don’t worry, as in this guide by Dark Souls 3 we want to come to your aid.

A distinction must be made between Empowerment and Infusion: the first will allow you to increase the level of your weapon or shield (armor? No, those are not upgradeable) while the second option will allow you to enter elemental damage or increase the power of the weapon (from English “scaling”, which symbolizes in letters the weapon’s ability to increase damage: the letters are, in order from highest to lowest SABCDE).

Dark Souls 3 Upgrade Guide

In order to upgrade weapons and shields, you will have to go to Andre the Blacksmith (yes just what you see in the image above) and bring both the weapon and the standard Titanite piece you will need with you:

In addition to the cost of the required Shards, you will have to take into account the price in Anime that you will pay to the blacksmith; Generally, special weapons and shields do not go beyond +5 boost, so once you reach that level you will have the weapon to the max.

Dark Souls 3 Infusion Guide

To infuse a weapon or a shield, things get slightly more complex but don’t worry, we will explain all the steps. You will have to equip Andre with the necessary Coal (you will see the images a little further on), prepare for the classic payment in terms of souls and finally understand if your weapon can be infused or not. As a general rule, consider that no special weapon can be infused (they are those that are empowered through Shimmering Titanite or Titanite Scale); Furthermore it is not possible to infuse Talismans, Sticks, Bells, Pyromancy Flames, Crossbows and Bows of all sizes. Limited to what has been said above, here is the list and use of all possible infusions:











Note that the use of the Confessional Stone will allow you, if you wish, to remove the infusion from the weapon or shield without losing the item’s upgrade level, if any, let’s take an example: I have a Sword +5 infused with a Raw Gemstone, I want to remove the infusion but not lose my +5 boost. I use the Confessional Stone and immediately the infusion is removed (losing it) while the upgrade remains on the weapon.

This concludes our guide dedicated to Upgrades and Infusions of Dark Souls 3. Hoping that everything has been useful, we remind you that on our pages there are several other guides of Dark Souls 3, including the one on the endings obtainable in-game.