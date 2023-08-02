The new Jimbee Cartagena player, Darío Gil, was ambitious during his presentation, this Tuesday at the Los Habaneros hotel. The former ElPozo player, now enrolled in the melon team until 2026, returns under the orders of Duda, who made him debut with the delicatessen first team. The man from Molina made it clear that his goal is to win the first national title in the history of the Avenida del Cantón complex.

The finisher, who scored ten goals last season, was presented by Paulo Roberto, the club’s institutional manager, as “a player desired for many years by Duda and by Jimbee Cartagena.” He knows the Brazilian of Gil’s passion for futsal, who “since prebenjamín played futsal and has become an under-21 international,” he said. He considered Paulo Roberto that the Cartagena club is “very excited about the incorporation of him.” He also predicted that the new 26-year-old Jimbee player “is going to be very important for the squad and is going to bring youth and maturity.”

Paulo Roberto, institutional manager of the club, said that he is "a player desired for many years by Duda"

The new melon closing, for his part, was “very excited” to have signed for the Cartagena team, after spending his entire life defending the colors of ElPozo. He defined his new team as “a project with a lot of ambition” where “last year the team they have was reflected.” He defined himself as “a player who has passing quality and helps in strategy and in five for four.” He knows his new coach very well. However, the one from Molina de Segura considered: “I have been working on different things for five years than the ones that Duda has been running and I have to pick up his way of doing it again.” Likewise, he believes that his adaptation will be easy, since he already knows many of the Jimbee players and his coach. “I’ve only been here for a day. In a couple of weeks we will be at our peak », he asserted.

Regarding the new squad that will make up the melon team for the next campaign, he also commented that “the base is there and the two new ones that we have come [él y Tomaz, cierre fichado desde el Palma] we have to adapt to his game and his way of working”, he said.

Asked about the clear objectives, he aimed high and stated that it is “trying to get a title.” He added that “we want Jimbee to play everywhere, for teams to respect him and be afraid to play against him.” And, on an individual level, he proposed to “feel very comfortable, play as much as possible and try to help the team.”