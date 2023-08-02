Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 00:55



Carlos Alcaraz is already preparing what will be his next challenge and the first date on North American soil: the Canadian Masters 1000 that starts on August 7. On the cement track of the El Palmar Country Club, Alcaraz exercised Monday and Tuesday, watched by numerous fans and users of the club, and today he will move to the JC Ferrero Equelite Sport Academy. In his usual operations center, in the Alicante town of Villena, he will work today and tomorrow to, on Friday, take the plane that will take him to Canada to face the Toronto tournament. He will travel with Antonio Martínez Cascales.

With this event, the ATP leader will start his North American tour and then play the Cincinnati Masters. These two tournaments will serve as preparation for the next Grand Slam, the US Open, where Alcaraz triumphed last year and will seek to be crowned again.

In Toronto, where Novak Djokovic is out to focus on Cincinnati and the US Open, Alcaraz does not defend points after losing in the first round against Tommy Paul in the 2022 tournament. With 9,225, the Spaniard leads the Serbian by 430, with the option to increase that difference. After his presence at the US Open, Alcaraz must decide if he wants to play the Laver Cup or the Davis Cup. He will have to wait to see what his choice is. He may even not participate in either event.