Darinka Ramirezmother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter, has captured the attention of the press by demonstrating her excellent bond with Maialen Farfan, the eldest heir of the popular 'Foquita'. The model had a tender gesture with the young woman for her birthday, a detail that reinforces the perception of a harmonious relationship between Darinka and the family of the father of her 1 year and 2 month old girl. Next, we tell you what he did Ramirez.

What was Darinka Ramírez's emotional gesture towards Maialén Farfán?

Darinka Ramirezknown for her strong bond with the Farfán family, did not hesitate to demonstrate her affection towards Maialen on such a special day. The model surprised by dedicating some emotional words to the eldest daughter of 'Foquita' on her social networks. Darinka accompanied her message with some photographs that her baby took with her sister.

“Happy birthday, Maita, may you be very happy today and always. We love you,” wrote the ex-girlfriend of Jefferson Farfan. This gesture from Darinka was also shared with enthusiasm on Maialén's Instagram stories.

A few days ago, it was seen that Maialén 'liked' the photos that Darinka shared on her Instagram account. This has reflected that the mother of Farfán's fourth daughter seeks to maintain a harmonious and affectionate relationship with Jefferson's loved ones.

What did Darinka Ramírez say about her relationship with Jefferson Farfán?

Darinka Ramirez She gave her first statements to the entertainment press after being approached by a reporter from the program 'Amor y fuego'. The model was asked about her relationship with 'Foquita' and she had a forceful response: “Very good, very good. The public person is him, not me. Things are private.”

Who is Darinka Ramírez and how old is she?

At the beginning of March, Jefferson Farfan He revealed, at the premiere of his podcast called 'Enfocados', that he had a 1 year and 2 month old daughter, named Luana.

“I had one more blessing. A year and two months ago, I had a daughter named Luana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as she has exposed herself at times to my children and, well, I am very happy. My family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope you meet her soon,” were the words of the former soccer player.

It should be noted that 'Foquita' did not reveal the identity of the mother of her fourth daughter; However, later, the press announced who it was. In that sense, the name of Darinka Ramirez. She is a model who has more than 67,000 followers on her Instagram account and has started her own business selling unisex streetwear-style clothing for children.

The mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter, Darinka Ramirezis currently 25 years old, according to the information that could be obtained from his social networks.