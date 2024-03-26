What was revealed in 'Quiet on Set: The dark side of kids TV' has caused many fans to surf the internet and review some past interactions of some youth programs, such as 'Victorious', 'The Amanda Show', 'Drake and Josh' and 'Icarly'. However, what has attracted a lot of attention was the behavior of Dan Schneiderthe producer of these series, with the actors, minors at the time.

However, in the face of this unfortunate event, the behavior of Jerry Trainor, one of the adult actors in the series 'ICarly', has also aroused the admiration of fans, since in the videos that are on social networks you can see how Trainor tries to keep Dan Schneider away from his underage colleagues. This action has made the actor one of the public's favorites.

How Jerry Trainor Protected the 'iCarly' Cast?

Given the complaints of sexual abuse, harassment, among others, made by actors and production members who passed through Nickelodeon and they were in charge Dan Schneider, in the documentary 'Quiet on Set: The dark side of kids TV', fans published some behind the scenes of some shows, among them were: 'The Amanda Show', 'Victorious' and 'iCarly'. The latter series featured Jerry Trainor, who, unlike his fellow actors, was the only adult on the show.

In the videos published on social networks, you can see how Dan Schneider He usually approaches minors with strange games, meaningless questions and even shouting. Likewise, in the images you can corroborate the expression of surprise and annoyance in the actors. However, the only one who responded in the same way was Jerry Trainor, who was seen trying to get him away from his colleagues and how he got in the way when Dan tried to hug one of the actresses..

What role did Jerry Trainor have in the series 'iCarly'?

Jerry Trainor He was part of the cast of the series 'iCarly' on Nickelodeon, he played the role of Spencer, Carly's older brother (Miranda Cosgrove). Likewise, in the program, his role was that of a close brother and very familiar with his younger sister's friends. Although his role was not the main one, Trainor added comedy and a unique style to the show with his artistic experiments.

How was Jerry Trainor supported by fans?

Despite not having a main character in the 'iCarly' series, Jerry Trainor He has earned the love and respect of many fans of the show for having fulfilled his role as an older brother off-camera. In addition, followers have congratulated him for supporting Dan Schneider, despite the fact that he downgraded him, in one of the videos, for being an actor in a youth program.

Jerry Trainor and the cast of 'iCarly' have shown that they have had a good working environment together during their youth and, currently, they continue working on the same series, but this time under the Paramount Plus Studio. However, the only actress who has moved away from television, but who was one of the protagonists, was Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett.

