The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, stated this Friday that the end of the sixth wave of covid-19 in Spain is closer. “All the data indicates that we have bent the curve,” Darias assured during a visit to the Son Llàtzer Hospital, in Palma de Mallorca. “The drop data is being consolidated day by day,” Darias reiterated, who even so, has asked for “prudence”, since the incidence is still above 3,000 cases.

In addition, Darias explained that the Government is negotiating a bilateral contract with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the purchase of 344,000 oral treatments. These conversations with the company had begun even before this Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to Pfizer’s anticovid pills, the first oral medicine to receive approval from the European Union. .

In addition to the purchases of the treatment made by each country, the EU has signed an agreement with the multinational for a joint purchase, similar to that made with the vaccines.