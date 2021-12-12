A few days ago, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, thrilled fans of Daredevil by announcing that the character will eventually return to the MCU. In addition, the executive confirmed that Charlie cox will be the one who will give life to this iconic role. In fact, he would not be the only hero who would be part of the company’s future projects.

For now, the admirers of Matt murdock They are happy with their imminent return, although their integration would not be in the same version of the Netflix series. According to The Direct, famous insider and Geeks Worldwide editor-in-chief KC Walsh has stated that the ‘Defender Devil’ would look different for his alleged appearance in Disney Plus’s She-Hulk.

“Lots of cameos, the biggest one, again, I don’t think this is spoiling anything if you’ve already been on the internet, but Daredevil definitely will appear with his suit, in the yellow leggings , so that will be nice, “said Walsh in statements collected by the aforementioned media.

These new details refer, as Screen Rant explains, to the first comics in which ‘The Demon of Hell’s Kitchen’ appeared, when initially he was dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and hood, a maroon T-shirt with a scarlet letter D on top.

Daredevil in his yellow suit for Marvel Comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

The following variations were changing his appearance until he reached a completely new version in which he dressed in red, an image with which he is currently associated.

Despite all the aforementioned, it has not been detailed how its presence will take place. However, rumors indicate that he could become Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk’s partner lawyer, although this subplot would not have much relevance for the development of both characters.